Japan Display to Supply OLED Screens for Apple Watch

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News

Japan Display will start to supply OLED screens for the Apple Watch later in 2019. The company had lost orders from Apple on account of its delayed move to OLED.

Taking on LG for Apple Watch Sales

LG currently supplies the displays for the Apple Watch, while Samsung exclusively supplies OLED panels for iPhones. However, it is understood that Japan Display will start to supply the panels for the Apple Watch later this year. The manufacturer has an OLED pilot line running in eastern Japan (via Reuters).

Apple makes up over 50% of its revenue. However, it trails the likes of Samsung and LG in producing OLED displays. Apple introduced the displays to the iPhone with the iPhone X.

Japan Display intends to build an OLED manufacturing plant in China. It is understood that launching a manufacturing line to produce the panels for smartphones costs around $1.8 billion. The company is looking for as much as $990 million in new investment.

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
CudaBoy Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
CudaBoy
Member
CudaBoy

Makes sense since JDI (Hitachi, Sony and Toshiba venture) is already the major supplier of iPhone screens……. OLEDs for now… but only before the bendy watch happens. ⏱

Vote Up0Vote Down 
46 seconds ago