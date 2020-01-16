Apple Shares Story of Jaz Limos and Saints of Steel

Apple shared the story of Jaz Limos, a manager at the Apple Park Visitor Center and her work with Saints of Steel.

Jaz Limos

Ms. Limos founded Saints of Steel, a non-profit that gives free haircuts to homeless and underprivileged kids. It started in 2016 when she shared food with a homeless man only to discover he was her father who she hadn’t seen since her teenage years. She was inspired to form a pop-up barber shop to give back to her community.

When I recognized that there’s so many different piecemeal options for someone to get help, that the entry point has to be just right where you can build rapport … a barber was a very organic way to open up and just feel better.

When Saints of Steel first started it was funded almost solely by volunteers and donations from Apple. 80% of donations from the first year was from Benevity, a corporate giving platform. 74% of that was from Apple.

Today, Saints of Steel has volunteers in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Hawaii, Las Vegas, and New York, with 11 more cities wanting to join.

