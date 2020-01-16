Why I Abandoned Safari For Google Chrome

Over the last few months, I’ve been using Safari. It has better privacy than Chrome, the browser I’ve often used previously, and also syncs well across all my Apple devices. However, in the last couple of days, I’ve abandoned it.
Safari vs Chrome
Simply put, I encountered too many frustrations with Safari, particularly on my Mac mini. I’d regularly get warning messages at the top of the browser telling me that a webpage was using “significant memory” and affecting the performance of my Mac. Those webpages would invariably become so slow as to be useless. Not exactly helpful when trying to do research for articles I’m writing. This does not happen in Chrome, and those same pages work smoothly.
Furthermore, Google Hangouts, which I use on a daily basis, can often go wrong in Safari. It also does not have a plugin for sending webpages to my Kindle, which I like to do if I want to read an article at a later pint. Even mundane things like moving tabs seem to work better in Chrome.
A Serious Need for Improvement From Apple
I know other browsers offer better privacy features than Safari. I could use Firefox or Duck Duck Go. Maybe I will gravitate towards them in the near future. The other issue with Chrome is you cannot set it to be the default browser on an iPhone. There are though some workarounds which I will share in a separate article. At the moment though Chrome is really working for me.
It is bizarre that Apple’s own browser software does not perform better. I’m using a pretty up-to-date computer with fast fiber to the home broadband, so I don’t see why there should be any major issues caused by my setup. I can really only fault the browser. Safari needs a shakeup, and serious improvement, so more users don’t go the same way as me.
Carolyn, Your article comes at just the right time for me. For the last +4 weeks, I’ve been having nothing but constant problems with Safari….and right in the middle of a month of internet searches, UPGRADING from Sierra to OS Catalina and upgrading of external sw. PROBLEM= When I enter a search in the Search Bar, it will: (1) about 90% of time, start to load and show a Progress Bar of .75 inch, then freeze up, (2) about 8% of time recently, flash and not even start to load with no progress at all on the Progress Bar, or… Read more »
I would rather go to the library and use a card catalog then use chrome. 🙂 While I do have issues with Safari, Opera or Firefox are better choices than using anything chrome related – IMO.
Safari “Edit – Find” interface is the best with highlighted hits!
Surprising. I only use Chrome when I have to run certain Google apps that don’t work well on Safari, and I shut it down (and revoke its permissions) as soon as I’m done as it has a bad habit of constantly phoning home to Google. Google’s updater is also malware-like.
I tell those folks who attend my iPhone/imac classes to dump Google’s Chrome browser in favor of Safari for all the reasons listed in this Quora article: https://www.quora.com/Why-is-Google-Chrome-such-a-bad-browser. i won’t use Google’s search engine, Google maps, and have removed everything Google-associated from my iMac, iPad, iPhone, and MacBook Pro. “Do no harm” indeed! What a travesty.
I don’t have these issues with Safari myself. But if you must use a Chrome based browser, go with Brave. It has the best privacy features of just about all of them but looks and feels like Chrome since it’s based off the Chromium platform.
Brave always put me off with their annoying marketing and crazy BAT advertising credits, but it might be a decent alternative to Chrome.
By the way. Do you use plug ins? Many ad blockers are kind of like modern day antivirus applications, where the “solution” becomes worse than the problem. Safari doesn’t do well with many ad block plugins in my experience.
I agree – we need better ad blockers for safari are both effective and efficient. Firefox with ublock origin et al. is my fallback for sites with too many obnoxious ads and trackers.
Couldn’t disagree more. Chrome is a blight on modern computing. But, as always, everyone’s mileage may vary.
Funny, I have no issues using Safari. I wouldn’t use Chrome if it was the last browser on the planet because…Google. I keep Firefox updated but I haven’t had to launch it for the last year at least because Safari just works. Online opinion pieces are fine but they do not reflect the experience of the majority of users. And that’s why I pay little attention to screeds like the above.
If I’m not mistaken, Duck Duck Go is not available as a browser. It is a search engine. I have it set up in Safari as the default search engine via the Safari preferences > Search.
You are correct about OS X, but it is a browser for iOS, and quite a good piece of kit. Now if we could just select a default browser on iOS……..