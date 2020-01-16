Why I Abandoned Safari For Google Chrome

Over the last few months, I’ve been using Safari. It has better privacy than Chrome, the browser I’ve often used previously, and also syncs well across all my Apple devices. However, in the last couple of days, I’ve abandoned it.

Safari vs Chrome

Simply put, I encountered too many frustrations with Safari, particularly on my Mac mini. I’d regularly get warning messages at the top of the browser telling me that a webpage was using “significant memory” and affecting the performance of my Mac. Those webpages would invariably become so slow as to be useless. Not exactly helpful when trying to do research for articles I’m writing. This does not happen in Chrome, and those same pages work smoothly.

Furthermore, Google Hangouts, which I use on a daily basis, can often go wrong in Safari. It also does not have a plugin for sending webpages to my Kindle, which I like to do if I want to read an article at a later pint. Even mundane things like moving tabs seem to work better in Chrome.

A Serious Need for Improvement From Apple

I know other browsers offer better privacy features than Safari. I could use Firefox or Duck Duck Go. Maybe I will gravitate towards them in the near future. The other issue with Chrome is you cannot set it to be the default browser on an iPhone. There are though some workarounds which I will share in a separate article. At the moment though Chrome is really working for me.

It is bizarre that Apple’s own browser software does not perform better. I’m using a pretty up-to-date computer with fast fiber to the home broadband, so I don’t see why there should be any major issues caused by my setup. I can really only fault the browser. Safari needs a shakeup, and serious improvement, so more users don’t go the same way as me.