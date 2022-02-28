Veteran Apple Reporter Jim Dalrymple Retires After 30 Years

After nearly 30 years of reporting on Apple-related matters, Jim Dalrymple has announced his retirement.

The Beard

Mr. Dalrymple, known as “The Beard,” worked for various publications over the years, from MacCentral in 1994, MacWorld in 1999, and starting his own website in 2009 called The Loop. The Loop is known for short, quality posts with commentary from the authors, such as Dave Mark or Shawn King (Possibly the inspiration for our own, now-defunct Linked Teasers at The Mac Observer).

The Beard hasn’t completely quit, however. He, along with Dave Mark, will continue to host The Dalrymple Report podcasts. Daily articles for The Loop will stop but the website will remain.

Looking towards the future, Mr. Dalrymple and his fiancé Erika will be moving to Austin, Texas on a five-acre plot of land. What about the rest of the future? “I will also be cooking a lot more, a hobby I picked up this past year that I find very satisfying. Homemade pasta and sauces are my specialties right now, but I’ll be expanding my menu in the next year.”

As the announcement mentions, people who support The Loop at its membership of $3.00 per month can continue to do so to support the podcast.