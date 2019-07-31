Apple Software Exec Kim Vorrath Moves to AR Team

Kim Vorrath has led program management for Apple’s software team for over 15 years, but now she’s moving to the AR team (via The Information—soft paywall).

Kim Vorrath is moving to the AR team previously led by Mike Rockwell, vice president of AR and VR at Apple. The team works on products like software, hardware, and content related to AR/VR. Ms. Vorrath worked to make sure the software team met their deadlines and tested software for bugs. Stacey Lysik will move to lead the software team.

Some see her move as “bringing order to the AR headset team.” Apple’s AR headset has long been rumored for a 2020 launch.

Ms. Vorrath’s hard-driving leadership style could be important for bringing an ambitious new project to life. For several years now, Apple has been at work on an augmented reality headset. Code-named T288, the glasses were scheduled to come out in 2020, Bloomberg reported in 2017. But a person close to the team said it was unclear whether it will meet that timeline.

This move follows news that Apple hired Xbox and VR engineer Nat Brown.

