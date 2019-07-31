Apple Hires Xbox Co-Creator and VR Engineer Nat Brown

Apple has hired Nat Brown, co-creator of the Xbox game console and a former VR engineer for Valve (via Variety).

Announcing the news on Twitter, Mr. Brown says he’s “looking forward to continuing to work on my obsessions by focusing on all applications of graphics, and working with any of you using graphics on Apple platforms.”

Previously, Mr. Brown has worked for Microsoft, where he helped create the Xbox; iLike.com, Myspace, and Valve.

ohai! so today I start at apple. a little thread if you're interested… — Nat Brown (@natbro) July 29, 2019

It’s unclear what he’ll be working on but it sounds promising for both Apple’s augmented reality efforts as well as the Apple Arcade gaming subscription.

