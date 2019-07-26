VSCO X July Films: Kodak Portra 400VC, Kodak Portra 400UC

It’s been a long time since VSCO released new Film X presets, but we have two that were just released: Kodak Portra 400VC (KP6) and Kodak Portra 400UC (KP7). These round out the Kodak Portra series which now number from one to nine.

KP6-KP7

VSCO X is a membership program for the photography app VSCO. It’s a yearly subscription that offers exclusive film emulation presets. Members also have access to the entire library of 130+ presets. The membership costs US$19.99/year.

Modeled after expired film, KP6 and KP7 bring back nostalgic looks that were once popular and later abandoned. Released in 1998 and discontinued in 2010, Kodak Portra 400VC (KP6) was loved by portrait photographers for its vibrance. With a bit more color and warmth than Portra 4OONC (KP5), it’s a great choice for outdoor portraits. Released in 2002 as “Portra 400UC” and then re-released in 2004 as “Ultra Color 400UC”, Kodak Portra 400UC (KP7) was celebrated for its energetic rendering and high color saturation. Discontinued in 2008, this preset is modeled after an expired roll, yielding faded contrast and subdued colors.

The Mac Observer has a full list of Film X presets that gets updated with each new release.

