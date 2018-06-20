Kristin Wiig Drops Out of Apple’s ‘You Think It, I’ll Say It” TV Series

Kristin Wiig won’t be starring in Apple’s You Think It, I’ll Say It TV series after all. She backed out of the show because of a scheduling conflict with her Wonder Woman 1984 shooting schedule.

You Think It, I’ll Say It is based on the Curtis Sittenfield short story collection that’s about to be published. Insider sources told Variety Apple still wants to make the series happen and show producers are deciding how to proceed.

Wiig is playing the role of the villain Cheetah in the sequel to the successful 2017 Wonder Woman movie starring Gal Gadot. The sequel jumps from World War I up to 1984.

Wiig is still an executive producer for You Think It, I’ll Say It along with Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Colleen McGuinness is the series show runner and creator.