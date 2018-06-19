Apple Seeds macOS Mojave Developer Beta 2

Apple released the second developer beta of macOS 10.14 Mojave on Tuesday. Announced at WWDC for a fall release, Mojave brings iOS apps to the Mac for the first time, introduces Dark Mode, and more.

Apple also released iOS 12 Developer Beta 2.

macOS Mojave

macOS Mojave brings a mix of under-the-hood changes, like APFS support for Fusion drives and hard drives, and more visual changes. The biggest feature in the second category has to be Dark Mode, a UI option designed for working more comfortably with less lighting. Developers and creative types seem particularly enamoured with it.

[macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta Supports Most 2012-and-Later Macs]

There are also new privacy features, favicons in Safari tabs, and more.

Apple Developer Connection

[macOS Mojave Failing to Install on an External USB Drive? Here’s the Fix]

Developers can register their devices for the Mojave beta at the Apple Developer Connection. If you’re already participating in the developer beta program you’ll see the update in Software Preferences > Software Update on your Mac.