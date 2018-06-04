Here Are All of the iOS Apps on macOS Mojave

On the stage at WWDC 2018, Craig Federighi schooled Mark Gurman, the originator of the rumor that iOS and macOS will merge. The answer was a resounding NO, but we will see four iOS apps on macOS Mojave.

News, Stocks, Home, Voice Memos

First, Apple News is coming to macOS Mojave, so I can check that off on my wish list. Apple News is a great way to get the latest news from your favorite publishers, at least for U.S. customers. There was no word on whether Apple News will be available in more countries.

Now that the News app is on macOS, I wonder if news publishers will use Apple News more. For some Apple News readers like me, who get the majority of their news from the app, there is even less incentive for me to visit each publisher’s website.

The Stocks app on macOS will show stocks and business articles curated by Apple News editors. That was something that stuck out to me when I watched the keynote. Susan Prescott, VP of product marketing at Apple, mentioned the human curation of Apple News several times. This is in stark contrast to companies like Facebook and Google, who rely on algorithmic curation, and this has landed both companies in hot water in the past.

In the Home app, you can control your HomeKit-enabled smart home from your Mac. Turn lights off, adjust thermostat settings, and more without leaving your Mac. Finally, with the Voice Memos app, iOS and macOS memos will be synced via iCloud. You’ll also be able to drag and drop memos into other apps like Garage Band.

