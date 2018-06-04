macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta Supports Most 2012-and-Later Macs

At WWDC on Monday Apple announced and subsequently released macOS Mojave 10.14 developer beta. Unlike High Sierra, though, this update does not run on all the same Macs that the previous/current version does, with 2011-and-earlier Macs being left behind.
Macs that can run the macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta include:
- MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)
- MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)
- MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)
- Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)
- iMac (Late 2012 or newer)
- iMac Pro (2017)
- Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with recommended Metal-capable GPU. Support for 2010 and 2012 models will be available in an upcoming beta).
This means that High Sierra is the last version of macOS that will run on:
- MacBook (Late 2009 to Mid 2010)
- MacBook Pro (Mid 2010 to Late 2011)
- MacBook Air (Late 2010 to Mid 2011)
- Mac mini (Mid 2010 to Mid 2011)
- iMac (Late 2009 to Late 2011)
Developers with compatible Macs can download the macOS Mojave 10.14 Beta now from developer.apple.com.