Apple Pay launches in Norway

Only a day after Apple Pay launched in Poland it arrived in Norway. Apple’s payment platform launched on Wednesday with three banks participating so far.

Tek.no confirmed (english translation) Apple Pay is available through Nordea, Santander and Sbanken with Visa cards. MasterCard support is coming, too.

Apple Pay is Apple’s contactless payment system that uses your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac to initiate credit card transactions. Unlike your actual credit card, Apple Pay doesn’t share the card number and is more secure because there isn’t any way to skim the card’s data. It’s also faster than using Chip-and-PIN for credit card transactions.

With Norwegian banks on board Apple Pay is now available in nearly 30 countries.