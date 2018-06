Apple Pay in Poland is here, according to Polish Apple website ThinkApple. Here is a list of supported banks.

Apple Pay in Poland

BGZ BNP Paribas

Bank Zachodni WBK

Alior Bank

Raiffeisen Polbank

Nest Bank

mBank

Bank Pekao

Getin Bank

Both Visa and Mastercards from those banks will work. Open the Wallet app on your iPhone or iPad and follow the onscreen instructions to get started.

