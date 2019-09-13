Lawmakers Demand Documents From Tim Cook and Other Apple Execs

House lawmakers demanded emails and executive communications from major tech firms, including Apple, Friday. The move is part of its ongoing antitrust inquiries into the tech industry.

Lawmakers’ Letter

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Ranking Member Doug Collins, Antitrust Subcommittee Chair David Cicilline and Ranking Member F. James Sensenbrenner wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook. They asked for a host of documents. These included, financial statements, organizational charts and information on discussions regarding competitors.

They also asked for communications from key Apple executives:

Tim Cook

Katherine Admas

Eddy Cue

Philp Schiller

Johny Srouji

Dan Riccio

Jonathan Ive

Craig Federighi

Luca Maestri

Jeff Williams

Steve Dowling

Tory Myhren

Lucas Masestri

Jane Horvath

Google, Amazon, and Facebook received similar requests. The lawmakers demanded the documents arrive by October 14, 2019.