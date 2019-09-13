Lawmakers Demand Documents From Tim Cook and Other Apple Execs

House lawmakers demanded emails and executive communications from major tech firms, including Apple, Friday. The move is part of its ongoing antitrust inquiries into the tech industry.
Lawmakers’ Letter
Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, Ranking Member Doug Collins, Antitrust Subcommittee Chair David Cicilline and Ranking Member F. James Sensenbrenner wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook. They asked for a host of documents. These included, financial statements, organizational charts and information on discussions regarding competitors.
They also asked for communications from key Apple executives:
- Tim Cook
- Katherine Admas
- Eddy Cue
- Philp Schiller
- Johny Srouji
- Dan Riccio
- Jonathan Ive
- Craig Federighi
- Luca Maestri
- Jeff Williams
- Steve Dowling
- Tory Myhren
- Lucas Masestri
- Jane Horvath
Google, Amazon, and Facebook received similar requests. The lawmakers demanded the documents arrive by October 14, 2019.
