A Leaked Apple Memo Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information

Writing for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman reports on a leaked Apple memo that warns employees to stop leaking information. It mentions potential legal action and criminal charges, making this a more aggressive move towards information control.

Leaked Apple Memo

It’s of course, doubly ironic that a memo about leaks would leak, and that Mark Gurman, a notable “leak reporter”, would report it. The memo reads in part,

Last month, Apple caught and fired the employee responsible for leaking details from an internal, confidential meeting about Apple’s software roadmap….people who leak — whether they’re Apple employees, contractors or suppliers — do get caught and they’re getting caught faster than ever…While it may seem flattering to be approached [by press], it’s important to remember that you’re getting played.

Apple says it has already caught 29 leakers last year, 12 of which were arrested. Leakers not only lose their job but also may have trouble getting hired elsewhere. In the memo, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s product marketing executive, said: “We want the chance to tell our customers why the product is great, and not have that done poorly by someone else.”

Apple isn’t the only company with this problem, as most big companies with juicy products face leaking employees. Facebook and Google have had problems with this too. While bloggers and journalists don’t have a responsibility to keep a company’s secrets, it has a big impact on employees.

Josh Shaffer, who leads the UIKit team, said: “Thousands of people work tirelessly for months to deliver each major software release. Seeing it leak is devastating for all of us.”