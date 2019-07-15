Library App Libby Now Works With CarPlay

Libby is an app that lets you read ebooks and listen to audiobooks from libraries, and it recently announced support for CarPlay.

Libby

The app supports 90% of libraries in the U.S., and all you need is a valid library card to use the app.

Libby, the award-winning one-tap reading app available from 90 percent of public libraries in North America, is now compatible with Apple® CarPlay. This feature allows iPhone® users with a valid library card to quickly access and control audiobooks through their vehicle’s dashboard display and listen through the sound system. The Libby app, which is also compatible with Android Auto™, was created by Rakuten OverDrive,the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide.

The update is Libby version 2.0.3 and you can download it here.

