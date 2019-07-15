macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Developer Beta 5 Available

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| News

Apple has released the fifth developer beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6 today, one week after developer beta four came out.

macOS Mojave 10.14.6

The update focuses on bug fixes and improvements to performance rather than big changes. If you’re running the developer beta you can update by going to System Preferences > Software Update.

Apple is also still beta testing iOS 12.4, set to be released sometime this summer. This is the iOS release that will bring support for Apple Card.

Further Reading:

[Lawmakers Want Apple to Turn Privacy Talk into Action]

[Library App Libby Now Works With CarPlay]

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Macsee Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Macsee
Member
Macsee

Does it allow to make Time Machine backups in APFS disks?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
8 hours ago