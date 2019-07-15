Waze Update Willl Show Toll Road Prices

An update for Waze rolling out today will show toll road prices along your driving route.

Toll Roads

Apple Maps and Google Maps give you a setting to avoid toll roads, but Waze goes further and shows you the toll prices. The update will be gradually rolling out today for users in the United States and Canada.

Waze will source the prices from its community of drivers instead of official toll road operators. But you’ll see the prices up front when you start your journey, instead of waiting until you arrive at toll roads. You can download the Waze app here.

