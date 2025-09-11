List of iPhones Discontinued After the iPhone 17 Launch

Apple’s September 9 event brought the iPhone 17 lineup and the new iPhone Air. As always, the company also cleared out some older models from its store. The pattern is familiar: new phones arrive, and Apple trims the catalog to avoid overlap.

Full List of Discontinued iPhone Models After the Sep’25 Event

ModelRelease DateDiscontinued
iPhone 16 ProSept 2024Sept 9, 2025
iPhone 16 Pro MaxSept 2024Sept 9, 2025
iPhone 15Sept 2023Sept 9, 2025
iPhone 15 PlusSept 2023Sept 9, 2025

Why Apple Does This?

Apple keeps its iPhone lineup lean. Each year, new models arrive, and the older ones with the most overlap are cut, usually the previous Pro models and two-year-old standard versions. This clears the way for the latest devices while keeping the store simple for buyers.

Last year’s September 2024 event followed the same playbook. Apple discontinued the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 13 mini, and the iPhone SE (3rd gen), leaving the 14, 15, and 16 families to carry the lineup until this year’s refresh.

What It Means for Buyers?

  • Software updates stay: Discontinued iPhones still get iOS support for years.
  • Resale value holds: The iPhone 15 and 16 Pro models will keep decent trade-in value.
  • Discounts likely: Retailers with leftover stock often slash prices after discontinuation.
  • No new stock from Apple: Once gone, these models won’t return to Apple’s store.

Apple’s move to discontinue older iPhones after the September 2025 Awe Dropping event isn’t new, but it matters for buyers. If you’re looking to buy, the key is knowing what’s current in Apple’s lineup and what’s no longer on the table.

If you are planning to get the latest models, check the best deals on iPhone 17 and save big!

