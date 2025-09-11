Get an iPhone 17 for Free: Best Trade-In Deals Explained

Getting the iPhone 17 doesn’t have to mean paying full price. With the right trade-in deal, you can knock hundreds off the cost of iPhone 17, or in some cases, walk away with the phone for free. The key is knowing where to look and understanding the fine print!

Where to Find the Best iPhone 17 Trade-In Deals

1. Verizon: Up to $1,100 Off

Verizon is going heavy with its promo. If you trade in a recent phone in good condition and sign up for an eligible unlimited plan, you can get as much as $1,100 in bill credits. That’s enough to cover an iPhone 17 outright.

The credits are spread over monthly installments, so you’ll need to stay on the plan for the full term to see the full benefit.

Check the Verizon deal

2. T-Mobile: Big Discounts, Even Free iPhone 17

T-Mobile has a few different offers running. The headline one is up to $1,100 off with a qualifying trade-in, which works much like Verizon’s deal. They’re also pushing an “iPhone 17 on us” offer for customers adding new lines or switching over.

Depending on the plan, you could end up paying little to nothing for the phone, though again, the discount comes as monthly credits.

Check the T-Mobile deal

3. AT&T: Up to $830 Off

AT&T’s trade-in credit isn’t quite as high as Verizon’s or T-Mobile’s, but it’s still solid. Trade in a recent iPhone and you can get up to $830 in credits, enough to cover the base iPhone 17 model over 36 months.

Like the other carriers, you’ll need to be on an eligible unlimited plan and stick with it for the duration to keep the credits.

Check the AT&T deal

4. Apple: Straightforward Trade-In Values

If you’d rather not mess with carrier fine print, Apple’s trade-in program is the simplest. Depending on what you’re handing in, you can get anywhere from $40 to $700 knocked off your new iPhone 17. The value is lower than the carrier offers, but you are bound to a specific plan.

Apple also gives the option of credit toward a purchase or an Apple gift card, and you can combine it with 0% financing.

Check Apple Trade In

How Long Do These Deals Last?

Carrier trade-in promotions around a new iPhone launch usually run for the first few months, but the richest offers, like $1,100 off, tend to fade as the launch buzz settles. Apple’s trade-in values are more stable but can shift over time depending on resale demand for older models.

If you want the best shot at a free or heavily discounted iPhone 17, it pays to act quickly, especially with Verizon and T-Mobile’s headline offers!

But before you go for a trade-in deal, find out whether iPhone 17 is worth upgrading!