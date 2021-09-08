On Wednesday Logitech announced Logi Dock, a product that features one-touch controls for video meetings, a built-in speakerphone, and ports for accessories.

All-in-One Logi Dock

Price : US$399

: US$399 Availability: Winter 2021

Aimed at remote workers, the Logi Dock is certified for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. It connects up to five USB peripherals and up to two monitors — while charging your laptop up to 100W. One cable connection from Logi Dock to the laptop eliminates excess wires, dongles and unnecessary chargers for a cleaner, more organized workspace.

Logi Dock integrates with Logi Tune, an app that helps control and customize the experience of Logitech personal collaboration devices. When combined with Logi Tune’s calendar integration, Logi Dock provides intelligent lighting cues to notify when a meeting is about to start and comes with intuitive buttons to join, mute, turn the camera on/off, and end calls.

Users can leverage the noise-canceling speakerphone and, for private conversations, automatically switch audio to a Zone Wireless headset or Zone True Wireless earbuds. Once a meeting concludes, users can then switch to music from Logi Dock’s powerful, expertly-tuned speaker.