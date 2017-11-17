Let’s say you moved some stuff around on the shelf where your HomePod sits and now it doesn’t sound quite right. Give your HomePod a gentle shake to recalibrate.
A Weekend with HomePod - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-12
Adam Christianson from the Maccast and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their experiences after a weekend with Apple’s HomePod.
How to Use HomePod with Your Apple TV
You can use HomePod as a speaker for your Apple TV even though Apple doesn’t explicitly say that’s supported. Here’s how to link up your Apple TV and HomePod.
Here's Where to Place HomePod in Your Room for the Best Sound Quality
Want to get the best possible audio from your HomePod? Check out these guidelines for where to place it in your room
First Million HomePods Roll Off Inventec Assembly Line
Apple’s HomePod still isn’t on store shelves, but it looks to be getting a little closer now that Inventec has completed a production order for 1 million units.
Apple Officially Delays HomePod Launch Until 2018
If you’ve been saving up your pennies to buy a HomePod before the end of the year put on your patience pants because that’s not happening.