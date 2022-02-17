Tribit Launches Sports Earbuds and Bluetooth Speaker

Tribit has released its first-ever pair of sports earbuds, MoveBuds H1, as well as a portable Bluetooth speaker line, StormBox Micro 2. Starting today, both products are available for pre-order on Tribit.com. On February 24th, the MoveBuds H1 will be available for US$89.99 and the StormBox Micro 2 will be available for US$59.99 on Amazon.com and Tribit.com.

Between now and February 24, the MoveBuds H1 and the StormBox Micro 2 will be available for 30% off or there is an option to bundle both products and save US$55. Between now and February 21, customers who purchase the MoveBuds H1, StormBox Micro 2 or the bundle can get a Tribit Home Speaker for free while supplies last.

Sports Earbuds

Cutting down on the need to re-charge, the MoveBuds have the longest lasting battery life on the market with up to 15 hours of music playback per charge and up to 40 hours with the included charging case. The exceptionally long-lasting battery ensures that your playlist or podcast doesn’t end before your workout does.

No matter how vigorous the activity or inclement the weather, the MoveBuds H1 are waterproof and sweatproof having a high rating of IPX 8, which has been certified by SGS – the world’s leading testing and inspection company. Whether you’re hitting the gym, swimming laps in a pool, or running in the rain – the MoveBuds H1 will keep up with the capacity to function under up to 5 feet of water for 60 minutes.

Sweat, earwax, water, and dirt can cause bacterial buildup in the ear after prolonged listening to other earbuds, but the MoveBuds H1 feature antibacterial ear tips specially designed to prevent bacteria from growing, leaving you with nothing but immersive crystal-clear sound.

Bluetooth Speaker

The StormBox Micro 2 delivers balanced audio offering crisp sound for your favorite beats. Clear sound with deep, rich bass, plus 360 degrees of immersive sound are all packed into one small size. The speaker uses advanced Bluetooth 5.3 for optimal connection and pairing with up to eight devices—and with Party Mode, users can connect and synchronize two Tribit speakers for simultaneous amplification, perfect for turning up the volume at the next backyard party or camping trip.

As an approximate 4×4 cube, the small-sized speaker fits perfectly in a backpack or tucked into a suitcase for the next island vacation. The integrated strap also makes it easy to attach the speaker to a backpack, hiking pole, bicycle handlebars, belt loop or even a tree branch to bring music anywhere.

Built to last, the rugged StormBox Micro 2 is waterproof and dustproof, with an IP67 rating, and features a playtime of up to 12 hours so users can enjoy a full day’s worth of activities, powered by your favorite audio.