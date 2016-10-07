Boxing Day with Your Two Favorite Geeks – Mac Geek Gab 689

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

Mac Geek Gab Logo

Recurring Keychain authorization requests bugging you? iMessages out of order? Want to know what to do with your dead drives? This is just where your two favorite geeks start this week’s episode. Then it’s on to a headphone and earphone discussion, including some talk about letting ambient sound in, and letting someone else listen in on your bluetooth connection! Cool Stuff Found rounds out the show. Press play, listen, and learn! Oh, and enjoy, too.

5 Less Expensive Wireless Alternatives to AirPods

· · Dr. Mac's Rants & Raves

Decibullz Custom Fit Bluetooth Wireless Earphones are great for otherwise hard-to-fit ears.

Last week Dr. Mac said he thought AirPods were too expensive… For those looking for decent-sounding, comfortable wireless headsets to use primarily with a single Apple device—an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac—he says he knows many models that will serve your needs and cost you less than AirPods.

Blue Ships 'Satellite' Wireless Headphones with Built-in Amp

· · Cool Stuff Found

Blue Microphones shipped Satellite, wireless, over-the-ear headphones with a built-in analog amplifier. Satellite was announced at CES, where I was more focused on the wired Sadie and Ella models also introduced. Satellite is the company’s entry into premium wireless headphones, and they feature Bluetooth 4.1. They’re also foldable and support the Apt-X audio codec. Apple isn’t currently supporting Apt-X, but some Android devices do. I haven’t tested Satellite, but I’m a big fan of Blue’s other high-end over-the-ear headphones. Jeff Butts will be reviewing these for us, and I look forward to hearing what he thinks. Satellite is available now for $399.95.

Blue Ships ‘Satellite’ Wireless Headphones with Built-in Amp

8 Ways to See the Charge Level of Your AirPods

· · Quick Tip

apple airpods

If you’ve got a pair of Apple’s bluetooth headphones, dubbed “AirPods,” then it’s good to know that there are tons of ways to check their battery levels. Considering that the AirPods don’t have a physical indicator of how much charge they’ve got, that’s a good thing! In today’s Quick Tip, Melissa Holt’s gonna go over a number of methods for finding out how much more listenin’ you can do.

Samson QH4 Headphone Amp: 4 Headphones for Desktop Recording

· · Cool Stuff Found

Samson announced Monday the QH4 4-Channel Headphone Amplifier. It’s built to support four headphones at the same time, each with its own volume control. Desktop musicians and bands recording in a practice space or a garage should check it out because it offers a compact way for four musicians to monitor themselves. It also has a master volume and can flip between stereo and mono. It’s powered by an included power supply, and has two 1/4” balanced and one stereo 1/8” unbalanced input. The QH4 is priced at $69.99 and is available now.

Samson QH4 Headphone Amp: 4 Headphones for Desktop Recording

Blue Microphones Launches Sadie Headphones, Ella Headphones with Planar Speakers

· · Cool Stuff Found

LAS VEGAS – Blue Microphones announced two new high-end headphones at CES, Sadie and Ella. Sadie is essentially the next iteration of the company’s Mo-Fi headphones that I like so much. Sadie dumps the tension controls in the top band to make them lighter, and the company lightened and tightened other physical elements of the design, too. The company told me the sound profile has been tweaked, too, but until I can test them out, I won’t offer any judgement. Sadie is priced at $399.99. Ella features planar magnetic speakers, but Blue says they’ve been tuned to deliver both the detail inherent to planar magnetic speakers and the kind of impact you get from dynamic drivers. Ella also features the swing arm and hinged band that makes the Mo-Fi (and Sadie) headphones such a pleasure to wear. Ella is priced at $699.99. I’ll be covering these headphones in more detail when I review them. In the photo below, Ella is in the foreground, while Sadie is in the background.

Blue Microphones Launches Sadie Headphones, Ella Headphones with Planar Speakers

Stick It In (or On) Your Ear

· · Dr. Mac's Rants & Raves

The Klipsch S4i is still my favorite reasonably-priced headset.

Dr. Mac doesn’t care much for Apple’s EarPods, so, he’s always testing alternatives—both earphones (in-the-ear) and headphones (on-the-ear and over-the-ear)—looking for standouts. After testing more than a dozen different brands and models this year, he’s found several that stand above the rest at prices you can afford.

TMO's Apple AirPods Earbud Alternatives Roundup

· · News

Wireless earphones for iPhone

Apple’s AirPods wireless are set to ship some time in October, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to get your hands on—or ears in—fully wireless earbuds. The Mac Observer found some options worth checking out, and they’re all available today.