Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung’s AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.
Apple Reportedly Designing Over-the-ear Headphones to Compete with its Own Beats Brand
KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple is working on a new over-the-ear wireless headphones design that’ll ship with its own logo instead of under the Beats brand.
You Can Use AirPods on Airplanes
Want to use your AirPods on your next flight? Go ahead, because the FAA says it’s OK to use them—along with other Bluetooth headphones—on airplanes.
Apple Unveils Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Apple quietly introduced a new addition to its Beats headphones lineup on Labor Day: the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones.
Blue Microphones Ella Planar Magnetic Headphones Hands-on Review
If you’re planning to sit or lie down and listen to high fidelity songs, Ella will kiss your ears into a joyous state of bliss.
Enjoy Your Music Without a Smartphone
The Streamz headphones are getting funding on Kickstarter now to free your music.
5 Less Expensive Wireless Alternatives to AirPods
Last week Dr. Mac said he thought AirPods were too expensive… For those looking for decent-sounding, comfortable wireless headsets to use primarily with a single Apple device—an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Mac—he says he knows many models that will serve your needs and cost you less than AirPods.
Blue Ships 'Satellite' Wireless Headphones with Built-in Amp
Blue Microphones shipped Satellite, wireless, over-the-ear headphones with a built-in analog amplifier. Satellite was announced at CES, where I was more focused on the wired Sadie and Ella models also introduced. Satellite is the company’s entry into premium wireless headphones, and they feature Bluetooth 4.1. They’re also foldable and support the Apt-X audio codec. Apple isn’t currently supporting Apt-X, but some Android devices do. I haven’t tested Satellite, but I’m a big fan of Blue’s other high-end over-the-ear headphones. Jeff Butts will be reviewing these for us, and I look forward to hearing what he thinks. Satellite is available now for $399.95.
8 Ways to See the Charge Level of Your AirPods
If you’ve got a pair of Apple’s bluetooth headphones, dubbed “AirPods,” then it’s good to know that there are tons of ways to check their battery levels. Considering that the AirPods don’t have a physical indicator of how much charge they’ve got, that’s a good thing! In today’s Quick Tip, Melissa Holt’s gonna go over a number of methods for finding out how much more listenin’ you can do.
V-Moda Crossfade LP2 Headphones Sweat the Details
The V-Moda Crossfade LP2 are over-the-ear headphones that check all of John Martellaro’s boxes. In this quick look review, he tells the story of his search for a pair of decent, reasonably priced headphones for casual music and podcasting. He found them.
Samson QH4 Headphone Amp: 4 Headphones for Desktop Recording
Samson announced Monday the QH4 4-Channel Headphone Amplifier. It’s built to support four headphones at the same time, each with its own volume control. Desktop musicians and bands recording in a practice space or a garage should check it out because it offers a compact way for four musicians to monitor themselves. It also has a master volume and can flip between stereo and mono. It’s powered by an included power supply, and has two 1/4” balanced and one stereo 1/8” unbalanced input. The QH4 is priced at $69.99 and is available now.
Blue Microphones Launches Sadie Headphones, Ella Headphones with Planar Speakers
LAS VEGAS – Blue Microphones announced two new high-end headphones at CES, Sadie and Ella. Sadie is essentially the next iteration of the company’s Mo-Fi headphones that I like so much. Sadie dumps the tension controls in the top band to make them lighter, and the company lightened and tightened other physical elements of the design, too. The company told me the sound profile has been tweaked, too, but until I can test them out, I won’t offer any judgement. Sadie is priced at $399.99. Ella features planar magnetic speakers, but Blue says they’ve been tuned to deliver both the detail inherent to planar magnetic speakers and the kind of impact you get from dynamic drivers. Ella also features the swing arm and hinged band that makes the Mo-Fi (and Sadie) headphones such a pleasure to wear. Ella is priced at $699.99. I’ll be covering these headphones in more detail when I review them. In the photo below, Ella is in the foreground, while Sadie is in the background.
AirPods: Useful Siri Commands and Other Tips
Apple’s new AirPods are a solid innovation in Bluetooth headphones. Naturally, we’ve found some great tips to help you get more out of them.
Stick It In (or On) Your Ear
Dr. Mac doesn’t care much for Apple’s EarPods, so, he’s always testing alternatives—both earphones (in-the-ear) and headphones (on-the-ear and over-the-ear)—looking for standouts. After testing more than a dozen different brands and models this year, he’s found several that stand above the rest at prices you can afford.
TMO's Apple AirPods Earbud Alternatives Roundup
Apple’s AirPods wireless are set to ship some time in October, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait to get your hands on—or ears in—fully wireless earbuds. The Mac Observer found some options worth checking out, and they’re all available today.