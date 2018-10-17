New Beats 3 Skyline Collection Now Available

Apple launched a new collection of Beats 3 headphones called Skyline. They come in Desert Sand, Midnight Black, Crystal Blue, and Shadow Gray. They all have gold accents to give it that extra fancy look.

Beats 3 Skyline

Beats 3, or Studio 3, have Apple’s Pure Adaptive Noise Cancellation technology, This helps block external noises while you’re listening to music. They also come with the W1 chip first introduced with the AirPods. The W1 chip is energy efficient and the Beats 3 headphones can last up to 22 hours on a single charge. The Skyline collection is US$349.95. They aren’t yet available in Apple retail stores so you’ll have to buy a pair at the online store.