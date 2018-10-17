App Bundles Now Support Mac Apps and Subscription Apps

Today Apple announced macOS developers can now create app bundles that include standard Mac apps and free apps that come with a subscription.

[Developers Aren’t Satisfied With Mac App Store Update]

Mac App Bundles

App bundles make it easy for customers to buy up to 10 of your apps in a single purchase. And now, you can create app bundles for Mac apps or free apps that offer an auto-renewable subscription to access all apps in the bundle. Learn how to set up app bundles and effectively market them on your App Store product page.

Developers can create bundles that contain up to 10 apps. This lets users buy the apps all at once or at a discounted price. Until now, bundles were limited to iOS. I just published news yesterday about how Mac developers aren’t happy about the Mac App Store. I’m sure app bundles will be a good improvement.

[Apple Moves Some Safari Extensions to Mac App Store]