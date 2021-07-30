Luxembourg’s National Commission for Data Protection has fined Amazon US$886.6 million saying that its data processing didn’t comply with EU law (via BBC).

Amazon Fined

A spokesperson told BBC News that the company will defend itself and that there was no data breach as alleged by the story.

According to the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), companies must have consent from its users before using their personal data.

We believe the CNPD’s decision to be without merit and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in this matter.

Regulators issued the fine on July 16 according to a filing by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).