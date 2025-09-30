M5 iPad Pro Leak Reveals No Charger, Same Aluminum Design

Apple’s next-generation iPad Pro with the M5 chip has leaked ahead of its official reveal, and the changes are as subtle as they are controversial. The device looks nearly identical to last year’s M4 model, but Apple appears to be making some changes. They dropped the in-box charging adapter and sticking with an aluminum chassis instead of the titanium many expected.

What’s Actually New

The leaked unit, first shown by prominent Russian YouTuber Wylsacom in a pre-release unboxing, confirms several details about Apple’s upcoming tablet. Most of the external design remains untouched. You still get the same 13-inch display, the same camera system, and full compatibility with existing accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Folio cases.

No charging adapter in the box: Apple now sells the 45W power adapter separately, even for a tablet configuration that can cost more than 3,000 euros.

Apple now sells the 45W power adapter separately, even for a tablet configuration that can cost more than 3,000 euros. Aluminum build: While many speculated the iPad Pro would follow the iPhone 15 Pro’s move to titanium, Apple stuck with aluminum, keeping weight and feel virtually unchanged.

Inside, the M5 chip brings modest performance improvements. Early benchmarks show a roughly 10% boost in single-core CPU performance, 15% in multi-core, and a more meaningful 34 to 35% jump in GPU performance. RAM also increases from 8 GB to 12 GB on higher-end models. Real-world gains will feel incremental for most users.

Same iPad, Slightly Faster

This looks like a generational refresh, not a redesign. The chassis, screen size, colors, and camera hardware are unchanged. Even the box reportedly reuses existing artwork.

Despite the silicon bump, the iPad Pro still lacks a clear reason for its M5 power. Heavy creative work such as complex video editing remains rare on a tablet. For most people, even the M4 version is more power than they need.

On the software side, it runs iPadOS 26. You get small interface tweaks, like a customizable sidebar. Otherwise, the experience stays familiar.

Familiar Accessories and Minor Surprises

Accessory compatibility is a bright spot. Last year’s Folio case fits the M5 iPad Pro, and existing keyboards and magnetic mounts still work. Apple did not change the magnetic layout or connector design.

The test unit lacked the usual regulatory markings, similar to recent iPhones that only show the Apple logo. It is unclear if retail units will follow this approach.

The M5 iPad Pro looks and feels like a repeat of last year’s model with a slightly faster processor and a thinner unboxing experience. Dropping the charging adapter will frustrate buyers already spending hundreds of dollars. Sticking with aluminum keeps the device solid but less premium than expected.

If you own an older iPad or need the extra GPU headroom, this update can serve you well. Otherwise, wait. The next real leap will likely arrive with M5 Pro or M5 Max models, not this incremental step.