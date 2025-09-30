Leaked M5 iPad Pro vs M4: Is a 10% CPU Boost Worth Upgrading For?

Apple’s next-generation M5 iPad Pro has surfaced before its official launch, giving us an early look at what’s shaping up to be a minor upgrade over last year’s M4 model. On paper, the new chip promises a 10% faster CPU, 15% boost in multi-core performance, and a 34% stronger GPU. But the bigger question is still there. Does that performance bump justify spending thousands on what is essentially the same tablet?

Same Design, Same Display, Familiar Story

Credits: Wylsacom

You get the same chassis, the same 13-inch option, and the same colors: Silver and Space Black. Your existing Folio case, Magic Keyboard, and Pencil work without issue. Apple kept the Tandem OLED panel introduced last year. It still looks excellent, but it is not new.

If you wanted fresh hardware, you will not find it here. This is a spec refresh, not a redesign.

What Changed Before the Event

The setup experience mirrors the M4. Packaging stays minimal. Many regions still ship a 20 W adapter, which feels light for a premium tablet. iPadOS 26 runs out of the box with minor UI tweaks.

Wylsacom published an early unboxing and hands-on of an M5 iPad Pro unit in Russian, showing identical hardware, accessories compatibility, and iPadOS 26 on the device.

Benchmarks: Real Gains, Limited Impact

Credits: Wylsacom

Early tests point to measurable but incremental performance:

CPU: about 10 percent faster in single core and about 15 percent faster in multi core.

about 10 percent faster in single core and about 15 percent faster in multi core. GPU: about 34 percent stronger in synthetic tests.

about 34 percent stronger in synthetic tests. Memory: models tested show 12 GB RAM, which helps with heavy multitasking.

The M4 already felt overpowered for most tablet work. Web, office apps, drawing, note-taking, and photo edits run smoothly on the M4. You will notice the M5 only if you push 3D workflows, complex timelines in video apps, or high-end games.

Who Should Upgrade

Upgrade now if you use GPU-heavy apps, large photo catalogs, or multi-app pro workflows and want the extra headroom.

if you use GPU-heavy apps, large photo catalogs, or multi-app pro workflows and want the extra headroom. Hold if you already own an M4 iPad Pro. Your day-to-day experience will feel the same.

if you already own an M4 iPad Pro. Your day-to-day experience will feel the same. Consider the M5 if you are on a 2018 or older iPad Pro. You will see a clear jump in speed, display quality, and accessories.

Verdict

The M5 iPad Pro is faster on paper and in tests, but it delivers the same experience as the M4 for most people. If you rely on demanding graphics or memory-intensive work, the GPU and RAM gains help. If not, the M4 remains the smarter buy at a lower price.

Bottom line: A 10 percent CPU uplift and a 34 percent GPU bump do not justify an upgrade from M4 for the average user. Wait for deeper software changes or a hardware redesign.