M5 iPad Pro may ship without the rumored Second Camera

Apple’s next M5 iPad Pro is drawing attention again, this time over one of its most anticipated features may have quietly disappeared. Early unboxing videos of the M5 iPad Pro, uploaded by Russian YouTube channels Wylsacom and Romancev768, show no sign of the previously rumored second front camera. The absence of this addition suggests Apple may have scrapped the feature just before launch.

Both channels have a track record of early access. Last year, they revealed the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before Apple announced it.

What the Leaks Reveal

According to the videos, the upcoming iPad Pro will feature Apple’s new M5 processor and a minimum of 12GB of RAM across configurations. Benchmark results shared indicate that the M5 delivers about 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 35% better graphics output compared to the M4 chip. The tests also show the 256GB model equipped with 12GB of RAM, bringing it in line with the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro series.

Another visible change is branding. The new iPad Pro reportedly drops the “iPad Pro” inscription from its rear casing, signaling a subtle design refresh rather than a complete overhaul. Beyond that, the leaked footage shows few exterior differences.

The Missing Second Camera

One of the most talked-about rumors involves a potential second front-facing camera. Earlier reports suggested the addition would support both portrait and landscape video calls. However, none of the leaked units show a second lens, only an ambient light sensor.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman confirmed that internal prototypes of the M5 iPad Pro did include a second lens. “There’s a history of Apple testing features at an advanced stage before pulling them,” Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter, adding that cutting the lens this late would be unusual.

Apple is expected to announce the M5 iPad Pro later this month, making an official confirmation imminent.