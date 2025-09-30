M5 iPad Pro leak shows 35% GPU boost – better for gaming?

Apple hasn’t announced the M5 iPad Pro yet, but early leaks suggest the tablet could deliver a significant leap in graphics performance. A pre-release unit tested ahead of launch shows a roughly 35% GPU improvement over last year’s M4 model, which could make a noticeable difference for graphic-intensive apps and games.

Early Look at Apple’s Unreleased M5 iPad Pro

Russian tech channel Wylsacom published what appears to be the first unboxing and benchmark tests of the new iPad Pro with Apple’s M5 chip. According to the channel, the model tested was a 13-inch Wi-Fi variant with 256 GB of storage.

At first glance, Apple hasn’t changed much in terms of hardware design. The M5 iPad Pro keeps the same size, colors, and chassis as the M4 version. Even existing accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Folio case remain compatible. This continuity may disappoint users expecting a visual refresh, but the real changes are under the hood.

Benchmark Results Show Significant GPU Gains

The leaked benchmark data points to a major performance bump where it matters most for demanding tasks: graphics. Geekbench 6 scores show:

Single-core performance: 10% faster

10% faster Multi-core performance: 15% faster

15% faster GPU performance: 34–35% faster

In real terms, this means the M5 iPad Pro can render complex visuals, run 3D design tools, and process effects-heavy content more efficiently. Games that struggled to hit consistent frame rates on the M4 could now run more smoothly. Even though the iPad Pro is not marketed as a gaming tablet, this level of GPU growth is enough to push it closer to dedicated gaming devices.

Better for Creators and Power Users Too

A stronger GPU doesn’t just benefit games. Apps like Final Cut Pro, Blender, and high-end AR tools rely heavily on graphics performance. If the leaked numbers hold true, the M5 iPad Pro could handle these workflows more comfortably, especially paired with the increased 12 GB RAM (up from 8 GB on the M4).

The leak also notes full compatibility with existing accessories and iPadOS 26 optimizations, including new interface customization options. That suggests Apple is positioning the M5 iPad Pro as a drop-in upgrade for current users rather than a radical redesign.

If you use the iPad Pro for graphic design, 3D modeling, or video editing, the 35% GPU bump is more than a spec-sheet detail. It could directly translate to faster renders and smoother multitasking. And while the iPad Pro still won’t replace a gaming console, this jump makes it more capable of handling demanding titles from the App Store or streaming platforms.

The M5 iPad Pro doesn’t reinvent Apple’s tablet, but its graphics gains make it the most powerful iPad yet. If performance matters more to you than a new design, this generation might be worth the upgrade.