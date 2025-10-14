macOS 26.1 beta code suggests Apple’s Pro Display XDR finally gets a Camera

Apple’s latest macOS 26.1 developer beta points to a new Pro Display XDR with an integrated camera and Desk View. You no longer need a clip-on webcam to join a call from Apple’s flagship monitor. Code strings in the beta spell it out: “Pro Display XDR Camera” and “Pro Display XDR Desk View Camera.”

9to5Mac surfaced the references in macOS Tahoe 26.1 beta 3. The discovery names the camera outright and mentions Desk View, which relies on Center Stage’s ultrawide framing to show both your face and your desktop at once.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also flagged two new Apple external monitors in the pipeline. His reporting sets expectations that Apple will refresh both ends of the lineup, which fits this camera-equipped Pro Display XDR and a likely Studio Display update. Timing remains fluid, but the roadmap is clear enough for you to plan upgrades.

What the beta reveals

The wording in beta 3 matters because Desk View requires Center Stage hardware. That tells you the next Pro Display XDR includes at least a 12 MP ultrawide module and on-device processing for subject tracking. Apple already ships that camera on the Studio Display, where it enables Center Stage across Mac apps without extra setup. Expect a similar plug-and-go experience here.

The current Pro Display XDR launched in 2019 with no camera or speakers. It delivers a 32-inch 6K panel, sustained 1000 nits with 1600-nit peak, and ships with Thunderbolt 3 plus three USB-C ports. Apple still sells the Pro Stand separately. If you work in color, HDR, or finishing, you know the panel’s strengths. You also know the missing basics. This update closes that gap.

Good for pro workflows

A native camera reduces clutter, simplifies call setups, and supports Desk View for live demos and reviews without third-party rigs. It also positions Apple to add silicon on the monitor side for smarter framing, audio, or future features. Gurman’s two-monitor guidance suggests Apple will push improvements across the range, not just at the top.

You should also read the market signal. LG’s new 32-inch 6K with Thunderbolt 5 arrives around 2,000 dollars, well under Apple’s Pro Display XDR. Apple will need more than panel quality to keep creative teams inside the ecosystem. An integrated camera with Desk View is a practical start, and it avoids the odd look of a premium display with a taped-on webcam.

Bottom line: the beta points to a Pro Display XDR 2 that finally treats video calls and live desk demos as first-class needs. If Apple announces it alongside macOS 26.1’s public release, you get a cleaner desk, fewer dongles, and one less compromise on a pro-grade screen.