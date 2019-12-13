macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Brings Column View Back to Music

macOS Catalina 10.15.2 was released alongside iOS 13.3 and updates to tvOS and watchOS. It brings a couple of new features and a host of bug fixes and improvements. One of those improvements is bringing back column view to Apple Music.

macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Release Notes

Apple News

  • New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers

Stocks

  • Get links to related stories or more stories from the same publication at the end of an article
  • “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories
  • Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French

Music

  • Restores the column browser view for managing the music library
  • Resolves an issue that may prevent album artwork from appearing
  • Fixes an issue that may reset music equalizer settings during playback

iTunes Remote

  • Adds support for using an iPhone or iPad to remotely control the Music and TV apps on a Mac

Photos

  • Resolves an issue that may cause some .AVI and .MP4 files to appear as unsupported
  • Fixes an issue that prevents newly created folders from appearing in Albums view
  • Addresses an issue where manually sorted images in an album may be printed or exported out of order
  • Fixes an issue that prevents the zoom-to-crop tool from working in a print preview

Mail

  • Addresses an issue that may cause Mail Preferences to open with a blank window
  • Resolves an issue that may prevent using undo from retrieving deleted mail

Other

  • Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your iPad or iPhone through Finder
  • Fixes an issue where reminders may be out of order in the Today smart list in the Reminders app
  • Resolves an issue that may cause slow typing performance in the Notes app

