macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Brings Column View Back to Music

macOS Catalina 10.15.2 was released alongside iOS 13.3 and updates to tvOS and watchOS. It brings a couple of new features and a host of bug fixes and improvements. One of those improvements is bringing back column view to Apple Music.

macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Release Notes

Apple News

New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers

Stocks

Get links to related stories or more stories from the same publication at the end of an article

“Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories

Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French

Music

Restores the column browser view for managing the music library

Resolves an issue that may prevent album artwork from appearing

Fixes an issue that may reset music equalizer settings during playback

iTunes Remote

Adds support for using an iPhone or iPad to remotely control the Music and TV apps on a Mac

Photos

Resolves an issue that may cause some .AVI and .MP4 files to appear as unsupported

Fixes an issue that prevents newly created folders from appearing in Albums view

Addresses an issue where manually sorted images in an album may be printed or exported out of order

Fixes an issue that prevents the zoom-to-crop tool from working in a print preview

Mail

Addresses an issue that may cause Mail Preferences to open with a blank window

Resolves an issue that may prevent using undo from retrieving deleted mail

Other

Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your iPad or iPhone through Finder

Fixes an issue where reminders may be out of order in the Today smart list in the Reminders app

Resolves an issue that may cause slow typing performance in the Notes app

