macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Brings Column View Back to Music

macOS Catalina 10.15.2 was released alongside iOS 13.3 and updates to tvOS and watchOS. It brings a couple of new features and a host of bug fixes and improvements. One of those improvements is bringing back column view to Apple Music.
macOS Catalina 10.15.2 Release Notes
Apple News
- New layout for Apple News+ stories from The Wall Street Journal and other leading newspapers
Stocks
- Get links to related stories or more stories from the same publication at the end of an article
- “Breaking” and “Developing” labels for Top Stories
- Stories from Apple News are now available in Canada in English and French
Music
- Restores the column browser view for managing the music library
- Resolves an issue that may prevent album artwork from appearing
- Fixes an issue that may reset music equalizer settings during playback
iTunes Remote
- Adds support for using an iPhone or iPad to remotely control the Music and TV apps on a Mac
Photos
- Resolves an issue that may cause some .AVI and .MP4 files to appear as unsupported
- Fixes an issue that prevents newly created folders from appearing in Albums view
- Addresses an issue where manually sorted images in an album may be printed or exported out of order
- Fixes an issue that prevents the zoom-to-crop tool from working in a print preview
- Addresses an issue that may cause Mail Preferences to open with a blank window
- Resolves an issue that may prevent using undo from retrieving deleted mail
Other
- Improves the reliability of syncing books and audiobooks to your iPad or iPhone through Finder
- Fixes an issue where reminders may be out of order in the Today smart list in the Reminders app
- Resolves an issue that may cause slow typing performance in the Notes app
Too bad Apple hasn’t figured out how to restore the column headers in the Catalina Mail program. I still can’t say what columns I want to see nor can I adjust the column widths. Why would Apple think people don’t want to these capabilities in list view in the Mail program. I’ve yet to see Apple explain this decision. John Martellaro’s “Postflight” suggestion telling users what changed in updates is very appropriate. Just telling the user there are “bug fixes and performance enhancements” is insufficient and generally meaningless.