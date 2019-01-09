New Indoor Mall Maps, Flyover Locations for Apple Maps

Apple recently updated Apple Maps with some new indoor mall maps and flyover locations. It’s possible this happened a while ago, but Apple updated its Feature Availability page with the information.image of apple maps satellite

Indoor Maps

Indoor Maps now include the Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina, as well as a myriad of malls across the country. It’s a gigantic list too big for this article, but you can see it at the Feature Availability page.

Flyover Locations

The list of new flyover locations is also big. Some of the cities include:

  • Aix-en-Provence, France
  • Aizuwakamatsu, Japan
  • Albuquerque, NM
  • Cannes, France
  • Charleston, SC
  • Cincinnati, OH
  • Collioure, France
  • Foxboro, MA
  • Freeport, Bahamas
  • Granada, Spain
  • Gifu, Japan
  • Greensboro, NC

And a lot more.

Other

In additional updates, Apple Maps in Canada now support speed limits. Previously this was an iOS 12 feature limited to the U.K. and U.S. Louisiana and Minnesota have been added to the list for transit directions.

