Meta does it again: Poaches another top AI Exec from Apple

Apple faces another high-profile AI departure as Ke Yang leaves for Meta, tightening the contest for talent that will shape how you search, speak, and work on your devices. Yang had only recently been appointed to lead Apple’s “Answers, Knowledge and Information” group, known internally as AKI, which was building a “ChatGPT-like” search experience that could “pull information from the web.” His exit arrives weeks after the promotion, raising fresh questions about leadership and direction inside Apple’s core AI efforts.

The AKI group sat at the center of Apple’s plan to remake Siri into a faster, more helpful assistant that understands context and retrieves timely facts when you ask. Engineers designed AKI to unify “answers,” “knowledge,” and “information” under one strategy that could scale from iPhone to Mac. You care about these details because they decide whether Siri gives you a direct, accurate response or sends you hunting through links.

Yang’s promotion followed an internal shake-up that saw the previous leader step aside, setting the stage for a quick handover that never fully settled. With Yang gone, the obvious question is who now owns the plan, the roadmap, and the deadlines for the search overhaul. You should expect some short-term disruption as reporting lines and priorities reset around whatever plan replaces the one AKI had in motion.

A widening Apple AI talent drain

Yang is not leaving in isolation, and that context matters for your understanding of Apple’s near-term AI cadence. Apple has recently lost multiple senior researchers across models, search, training, and infrastructure to rivals building consumer and enterprise AI at full speed. Departures from the internal foundation models team reportedly include several engineers and leaders, with the group said to have lost roughly ten members in recent months.

Pay packages at competitors have turned heads across the industry, and the promise of ownership over new platforms has proven equally powerful. Some departing staff cite stalled projects, shifting priorities, and a desire to ship faster as reasons for moving on. You can read those signals as a sign that the industry’s center of gravity is still forming around whoever can align talent, compute, and product decisions without delay.

This movement intersects with Apple Intelligence, the umbrella for on-device and cloud features that were meant to arrive in waves. People familiar with the matter describe missed windows, staggered rollouts, and a search revamp that keeps slipping on internal calendars. You feel those slips when promised features arrive late or arrive smaller than first pitched, and your patience eventually runs on product reality rather than grand plans.

Robotics raises the stakes on both sides

Apple’s robotics research also features in this shifting landscape, with the former lead researcher for robotics now building products inside Meta’s Robotics Studio. Apple keeps its robotics research separate from product development, which reportedly moved under hardware engineering earlier this year. Projects under discussion include a tabletop device with a moving screen and a robotic arm aimed at retail and manufacturing, suggesting a broader home and workplace strategy than many expected.

Meta is not sitting still either, investing in smart glasses, AI features, and core software for future humanoid systems that could live beside its consumer hardware. If Meta continues to hire leaders who understand search, multimodal perception, and embodied intelligence, you might see faster progress in products that pair conversational agents with cameras, sensors, and hands.

The next signals to watch are straightforward, and they will tell you where this story lands in the coming quarters. Watch who Apple appoints to lead AKI, how quickly that leader can freeze scope, and whether promised Siri and search upgrades arrive on a clear schedule. Watch how Meta integrates this influx of Apple experience into products you can buy, because that is where the talent story turns into something you actually use.