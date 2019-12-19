Private Social Network MeWe Gets More Premium Features

MeWe is a private social network I’ve reviewed before, and the company announced some new premium features today (via TechCrunch).

MeWe is a social network that places privacy at the forefront of its business. It has a privacy bill of rights on its website mentioning that users won’t be targeted with ads and won’t have their information sold. And because they don’t sell ads they need to find another way to make money. Enter today’s announcement.

The premium version of MeWe will cost US$4.99/month and come with these features:

Unlimited voice & video calling

100 GB of cloud storage, on top of the 8 GB it provides for free

Unlimited app themes

Unlimited emoji & sticker packs

A premium profile badge

As a special holiday deal the company is offering a free 30-day trial of the premium features.

There’s also an enterprise version called MeWePRO that offers polls, integration with Microsoft Office 365, built-in calendar and events, and more. It’s billed as an alternative to Slack.

You can find it on the App Store here.

