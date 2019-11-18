T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert to Take Over as CEO May 1

T-Mobile CEO John Legere will step down from his position on May 1, 2020 and COO Mike Sievert will take his place. Mr. Legere will remain a board member.

Leadership Transition

Currently Mike Sievert runs marketing and product groups for T-Mobile, as well as retail, sales, and customer support groups. He was also at Mr. Legere’s side during the merger plans for T-Mobile and Sprint. John Legere:

Mike is well prepared to lead T-Mobile into the future. He has a deep understanding of where T-Mobile has been and where it needs to go to remain the most innovative company in the industry. I am extremely proud of the culture and enthusiasm we have built around challenging the status quo and our ongoing commitment to putting customers first. Together, these attributes have distinguished T-Mobile in the marketplace and on Wall Street, giving us a powerful business advantage that is instilled throughout every level of T-Mobile. I am confident it will thrive under Mike’s leadership.

Earlier this months there were rumors that Mr. Legere would take over as CEO of WeWork, but it sounds like that won’t happen.

