Minecraft on Apple TV was Dropped and Nobody Noticed

Minecraft is a really popular game, but apparently not on Apple TV. It seems so few people were playing on Apple TV that no one noticed until now that support for the app on September 24th.

It took a Twitter thread from Steve Troughton-Smith on October 9th for people to pay any real attention to the game’s demise. That says a lot about Apple TV as a gaming platform.

Apple TV was a hobbled gaming platform from the beginning thanks to restrictions like requiring Apple Remote game play support and controlling where game resources were stored. Apple eventually lifted those restrictions, but not before game developers turned their back to focus on PCs and true game consoles.

The 10 year old mentioned it on Sunday. Didn’t see the splash screen then but here it is… pic.twitter.com/XYQ2TirzM7 — mac-interactive 🇬🇧🇪🇺🌍🌌 (@macinteractive) October 9, 2018



That’s unfortunate because now Apple TV isn’t seen as a gaming platform by users or developers. Minecraft is just another example proving that point, and probably why we don’t see any LEGO games on Apple TV.

Minecraft is gone from the Apple TV App Store, but is still playable if you already have it. The app won’t, however, get any more updates.