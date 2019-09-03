More Info on USB4 and how Fast it Transfers Data

Two-lane operation using existing USB Type-C® cables and up to 40Gbps operation over 40Gbps certified cables

Multiple data and display protocols that efficiently share the maximum aggregate bandwidth

Backward compatibility with USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3

When it come to the actual connector, USB4 will have the same design as USB 3, so manufacturers won’t have to create new ports for their computers. The latest Macs have USB-C and Thunderbolt 3, which means that these devices already feature USB4 speeds.

