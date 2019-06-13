Morrisons and Amazon Expand UK Grocery Delivery Service

LONDON – Amazon and UK supermarket Morrisons announced they are extending their delivery service Thursday. The same day grocery delivery offer will be available beyond just four cities.

‘Amazon at Morrisons’ Available in More Cities

The firms said that the service will become available in Glasgow, Newcastle, Liverpool, Sheffield, and Portsmouth in 2019. There are plans for a rollout in other UK cities in the future. The service launched in 2016 and is currently available in Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and some parts of London.

Amazon Prime Now customers can make use of the partnership. They can do their whole grocery shop online, or via the Prime Now iOS and Android apps. Amazon delivers the order.

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK Country Manager, said:

We are committed to growing our grocery business so that we can continue to deliver what we know our customers will always care about – low prices, vast selection, and fast delivery – and our relationship with Morrisons is an important part of that long-term growth.

David Potts, the supermarket’s CEO, said that “Amazon has been a valued partner of Morrisons for over three years, and we are pleased to be expanding our relationship together.”