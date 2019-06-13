RIP: After 14 Years, Apple is Deprecating Dashboard

After 14 years Apple is removing Dashboard. macOS Catalina will no longer support it, and Apple recently removed Dashboard support from WebKit (via Mac Otakara).

Dashboard

First introduced with OS X Tiger in 2005, Dashboard gave users various widgets, like a clock/calendar, calculator, weather, and more. It’s been disabled by default since OS X Yosemite, which is why you’re forgiven if you’ve forgotten about Dashboard.

WebKit’s changelog mentions the removal.

Further Reading:

[Developers Wanted: Apple Announces Dashboard Widget Contest]

[macOS Sierra: How to Disable the Dashboard]