Mozilla’s Track THIS Project Aims to Fool Advertisers

Yesterday Mozilla announced a new project called Track THIS that aims to fool advertisers. It lets you pretend to be someone else for a while and get ads that aren’t tailored to you personally.

How Track THIS Works

First, be prepared to open a lot of tabs. 100 to be precise. Choose a profile to fool advertisers into thinking you’re someone else. The choices are: Hypebeast, Filthy Rich, Doomsday, or Influencer. Confirm that you’re ready to open 100 tabs based on that profile. Close all the tabs and open a new window. You’ll see that targeted ads will be different, but it will probably only last for a few days before they wise up.

You can download the Track THIS tool here.

