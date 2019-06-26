800,000 Shopify Merchants Support Apple Business Chat

All 800,000+ Shopify merchants now support Apple Business Chat. Merchants can use Shopify Ping to manage and respond to customer interactions.

Apple Business Chat

Announced in 2017, Apple Business Chat is a way for people and businesses to safely interact in iMessage. It’s similar to what companies like Facebook and Twitter are doing with business chat bots.

With just a few clicks, the Messages button will be featured on every page of your online store, and any visitor can quickly ask for product information, and easily and securely pay for products with Apple Pay right within the conversation. This new feature brings Apple Business Chat to Shopify’s 800,000+ merchants around the world.

Apple users can interact with a business through iMessage. It’s not just to get support though; you can buy products directly in Business Chat with Apple Pay.

