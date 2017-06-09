The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 4
The update continues testing with known new features.
Apple Unveils iOS 11.3 - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-24
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the new feaetures in Apple’s iOS 11.3 update for the iPhone and iPad.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta
Apple’s first developer beta for iOS 11.3 is out with new Animoji, improved ARKit and HomeKit, Business Chat, and more. A public beta is coming soon.
iOS 11.3 Announced with Battery Management, New Emoji, Health Records, More
iOS 11.3 for the iPhone and iPad is coming this spring and it’ll included the promised power management for worn out batteries feature, along with new Animoji characters, Health Records management, and more.
What We Know About Apple’s Business Chat So Far [Update]
Business Chat will work on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. More details to follow on Friday. {Updated with additional information Apple released during WWDC.]