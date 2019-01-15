TD Ameritrade Adds Support for Apple Pay, Apple Business Chat

Brokerage company TD Ameritrade adds support for Apple Pay and Apple Business Chat. This gives customers immediate access to funds transferred to their account.

TD Ameritrade

As is typical of brokerage accounts, transfers of money usually involves complicated wire transfers and people had to wait several days before their money became available. Apple Pay and Apple Business Chat solve this. Sunayna Tuteja, head of strategic partnerships and emerging technologies at TD Ameritrade, explained:

When a customer wants to put money into a TD Ameritrade account, we gave them the same choices they had in the 1970s and 1980s. We knew it was a persistent client irritant.

The move also made sense because three quarters of TD Ameritrade’s clients use iOS devices.

