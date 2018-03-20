Leaked macOS 10.13.4 Release Notes Highlight eGPU, Messages Business Chat Support

What looks like the final release notes for macOS 10.13.4 were accidentally leaked in French, and show that support for external graphics processors will finally be here, along with Business Chat in Messages.

Apple has been rolling out developer and public betas of macOS 10.13.4 at a steady pace. The most recent developer beta came this week. Business Chat support in Messages isn’t a big surprise since it’s been assumed we’d see that at some point. The feature lets users chat directly with businesses for customer support.

Support for external graphics processor cards, or eGPU, was a promised macOS High Sierra feature, but so far hasn’t really been available. The feature will let MacBook Pro users, for example, connect a high end video card via an external Thunderbolt-compatible box.

The release notes were first spotted by the French MacGeneration website (english translation). Apple released its sixth macOS 10.13.4 developer beta this week and is promising an official public release some time this spring.