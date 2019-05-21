National Australia Bank Supports Apple Pay

The National Australia Bank (NAB) recently announced support for Apple Pay, letting customers with Visa cards use Apple’s payment service.

NAB is now the third of Australia’s four major banks to add Apple Pay support. Commonwealth Bank (CommBank) added support in January, while ANZ and small banks have supported it from the beginning.

This move is notable because NAB, along with Commonwealth Bank and Westpac, banded together to bargain with Apple. They tried to force Apple to open the iPhone’s NFC to support third party digital wallets. Australian regulators ultimately sided with Apple.

It’s here. NAB customers can now use Apple Pay. Just add your NAB Visa Card and start using Apple Pay wherever you can tap and pay. Apple Pay with NAB. Easy. T&Cs apply. https://t.co/bs5t9VIGwT pic.twitter.com/fDY5vbMRDA — NAB (@NAB) May 20, 2019

Westpac is the last holdout of the four major banks.

