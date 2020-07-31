New ‘Everything Apple’ Gift Card Now Available

Apple has released a new giftcard, that works for all its products – both hardware and software. Recipients can buy hardware products and accessories, apps, games, music, movies, TV shows, iCloud storage. Various other items can be purchased with it too, this includes things like subscription to services such as as Apple News+ and Arcade.

Universal Apple Gift Card Now Available

This latest gift card appears to only be available in the U.S. It is available on the company’s website and in the Apple Store app. That website indicates that usual Apple Store, iTunes, and App Store vouchers continue to be available.

